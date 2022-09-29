OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Catalytic converter thefts have dramatically impacted Kobussen’s entire Oshkosh terminal, leaving children and families with no busing to or from school on Thursday.

According to the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD), Kobussen’s catalytic converter thefts first caused a delay for OASD busing on Wednesday, but even more thefts occurring overnight have left both the school district and Kobussen without viable transport for the area.

Families that receive busing were informed of this situation early on Thursday morning and were asked to make other plans to get their children to and from school.

While Kobussen had made every effort to resume regular busing for the OASD today, additional catalytic converter thefts occurred overnight. This is an unfortunate situation and the OASD appreciates all that Kobussen is doing to manage and problem-solve. The OASD also understands this is a significant inconvenience for families that receive and rely on district transportation for their children. Continued understanding and patience are appreciated. Oshkosh Area School District

The status of busing for Friday, September 30 will be announced by 1 p.m. today.

Only co-curricular and field trip busing will occur today in the Oshkosh area.

