(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in providing any sort of information. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-438-8436.

Tipsters could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of any suspects. No additional details were provided,

