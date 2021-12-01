Catch some rays: Frontier Airlines offering nonstop flights from Green Bay to Fort Lauderdale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sick and tired of this cold weather? Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport has you covered.

Frontier Airlines has announced a seasonal nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The nonstop flight will begin on February 19 and continue through the winter. The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport services the metro Miami area and local airport officials are confident that it will be a popular route, “We’re confident there will be similar support for the Fort Lauderdale flight. This new flight is another great option for people who are planning winter getaways,” said GRB Airport Director Marty Piette.

To launch the new service, Frontier Airlines is offering an introductory fare of $49. To receive the price, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on December 6 and can be used from February 17 through April 17.

In April, Sun Country announced they will be offering nonstop flights to Fort Meyers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona beginning December 16.