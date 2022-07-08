GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve heard of stock car races, horse races, and marathon races, but what about catfish races?

That is exactly what is going on in the Village of Greenville on Friday as they celebrate community night. The free-to-attend event was put on by the Greenville Lions Club to raise funds.

With music from HASband and Big Band Orchestra, the event also featured food trucks, ‘The Great Catfish Fry’, and other fun activities for the family. For kids, the Greenville Community Night hosted a magic show and fireworks.

But nothing is more famous than the catfish races themselves, as the village’s fastest fish squared off in a short swim race.

The Catfish Concert, which takes place on Saturday, will have legendary performers ZZ Top, CheapTrick, and Foghat. Tickets are already sold out.

For more information about the 2022 Greenville Catfish Races, click here.