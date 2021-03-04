Catholic Diocese of Green Bay holds free virtual Lenten service March 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Local 5’s Sunday Mass viewers, Bishop David L. Ricken is inviting everyone in Northeast Wisconsin to join in on a free virtual Lenten service.

The evening of reflection is titled “Pause, Praise, and Prayer” and will be held on Monday, March 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay says the special service will provide a moment for everyone to pause from all the busyness of the world, to praise in song, and to pray along with several religious orders throughout the diocese.

The church says registration is free for the virtual event and all you have to do is visit their website here, register, and receive a login code.

If you have questions, or would like additional information, email disciplesontheway@gbdioc.org or call 920-272-8329.