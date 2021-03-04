GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Catholic Diocese of Green Bay holds free virtual Lenten service March 8

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Local 5’s Sunday Mass viewers, Bishop David L. Ricken is inviting everyone in Northeast Wisconsin to join in on a free virtual Lenten service.

The evening of reflection is titled “Pause, Praise, and Prayer” and will be held on Monday, March 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay says the special service will provide a moment for everyone to pause from all the busyness of the world, to praise in song, and to pray along with several religious orders throughout the diocese.

The church says registration is free for the virtual event and all you have to do is visit their website here, register, and receive a login code.

If you have questions, or would like additional information, email disciplesontheway@gbdioc.org or call 920-272-8329.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown boys ready for first state trip

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week