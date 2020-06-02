Catholic public Masses can return, with limited capacity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bishop David Ricken says public Masses with moderate limits on public gatherings and social distancing can begin the weekend of June 13.

“As we begin our return to celebration of the Public Mass, our guiding principles continue to influence our decisions,” said Bishop Ricken. We will continue to balance bold faith and prudent safety, monitor data and provide measured responses, encourage collaboration between our diocesan monitoring team and local pastor/pastoral leader, and continue to follow the process of a phased approach to ministry.”

In a Tuesday release, Bishop Ricken outlined Phase II guidelines for public Masses, which include returning to Mass with up to 25 percent occupancy and continuing to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, positive tests as a percent of total tests, and hospital capacity for treating patients without crisis standards of care.

Protocols from Phase I remain in effect, according to Bishop Ricken. That includes temperature checks, the use of masks, sanitization, monitoring how many people are attending mass, and what happens in Dioceses of Wisconsin.

“This approach acknowledges that each parish has the flexibility to go back and forth between Return to Mass with up to 25% occupancy, Holy Communion Outside of Mass or live stream only with spiritual communion, depending upon the evolving circumstances related to the coronavirus in the weeks/months ahead and in consultation with the diocesan monitoring team,” said Bishop Ricken. “Our return to Mass and ministry needs to take the health and safety of all God’s people into consideration as we move forward.”

Since March, WFRV Local 5 has broadcasted a 30-minute Mass celebrated by Bishop Ricken each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on-air and online. WFRV Local 5 will carry its final Mass on Sunday, June 7. To watch the stream online, visit www.wearegreenbay.com/live. The broadcast will begin precisely at 10:30 a.m., so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see the feed prior to that time.

