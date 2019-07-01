Cats looking for “furever” homes in July, adoption fees waived at area shelters

WISCONSIN (WFRV) — Fifteen shelters across Wisconsin are waiving the adoption fees for all adult cats in July.

For the fourth year in a row, a group of animal shelters are waiving all adoption fees for adult cats (1 year or older) during their “I Cat Believe It!” adoption promotion.

Last year, 1,555 cats were adopted in July, up from the 1,301 from 2017. The success of 2018’s waived adoption month has resulted in a record number of Wisconsin shelters participating this year.

This year, the shelters are hoping to see 1,500 homeless shelters find their “furever” homes in July.

“Cat population dips sharply in winter and rises fast in the summer months due to breeding cycles. Our colleagues throughout Wisconsin report similar trends, and we’re hoping this promotion will inspire more cat adoptions throughout the state,” said Anne Reed, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

“I Cat Believe It!” is also intend to counter the dramatic peak of cat intakes reported during the summer months. According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, they alone report they are currently caring for 900 cats, compared to about 200 in late January.

Interested in adopting? Visit the shelters’ websites to view available cats and learn more about the adoption process. The participating shelters include: