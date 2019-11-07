Cats required to be licensed in Allouez beginning January 2020

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — Cats in the Village of Allouez will need to be licensed beginning on January 1, 2020.

According to village officials, licenses for spayed female and neutered male cats will be $5 – the same for neutered or spayed dogs.

Unneutered male or unspayed female cats will need to be licensed for $60.

Rabies vaccination and neuter/spayed documentation are required. A late fee of $5 will be added to each license fee after March 31.

Licenses are available at the Village Hall for purchase beginning the first Monday of December each year and can be found at Allouez Animal Hospital or Riverside Animal Hospital.

Village of Allouez officials add the licenses are still required for hens and beekeeping.

For hens, there is a $50 initial fee and a $10 renewal fee. A $100 late fee does apply for chickens. For beekeeping, a license is $30 followed by a $10 renewal fee. A $60 late fee applies for beekeeping.