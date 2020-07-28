Cats rescued following Appleton kitchen fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two cats were rescued following a kitchen fire on Appleton’s southeast side Monday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Lourdes Drive shortly after 11 a.m. for a kitchen fire.

The occupants of the home were able to evacuate, but crews were notified that two cats were still inside.

Upon making entry into the single-story home, Appleton Fire crews encountered dark smoke and a fire on the kitchen counter, cabinets, and stovetop. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Additional fire crews began ventilating the smoke and search the home.

Both cats were located and brought out of the house. One of the cats was given oxygen by fire crews. The cats were then turned over to the owners.

Appleton Fire says the fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

