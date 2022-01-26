SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists on US 151 had to hit the brakes as authorities tried to move a herd of cattle off the highway and back to their owners.

The Sun Prairie Police Department asked residents to avoid parts of US 151 northbound due to a herd of cattle that was on the highway. The incident was near Main Street and US 151 northbound.

The department did appear to have a little fun with the incident, as they posted on their Twitter apologizing for the chaos and saying they were just as confused as the animals.

Photo courtesy of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue

Photo courtesy of Sun Prairie Police Department

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue also joined in on the fun, as they posted multiple cow-related puns on their Facebook page. They did say that the oncoming traffic did ‘mooooove’ over to allow the cattle to return to their owners.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the ‘great cow escape’ was not given.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.