SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in the Town of Sheboygan Falls on WIS 23 at WIS 32 closed down the highway for 2 hours on Tuesday.

According to a release, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. when a 32-year-old man from Marshall crashed into a guard rail. The man was driving a truck that was pulling a cattle trailer with dead cattle when it lost control.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but WIS 23 was shut down to clean up the debris.

