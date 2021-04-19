GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Cattle truck tips over on I-43 in Green Bay, trapping cows inside

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver’s dog jumped onto his lap causing the vehicle to tip over and trapping multiple cows inside.

The incident happened on the I-43 ramp near University Avenue in Green Bay. According to officials, the ramp was closed for almost three hours.

Authorities say the driver’s dog jumped onto his lap which caused the driver to overturn his truck and tipped his truck over. There was no information if any of the cows were injured.

The cows were removed by another trailer.

Green Bay Police says the area is cleared but road construction is planned and closures remain.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

