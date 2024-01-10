DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Rescue Department got a call about a fire at a multi-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of Coral Street at around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“We had gotten a call for a structure fire in an apartment complex on the east side of the river, and with that, we activated our auto aid, where we get multiple departments to help and respond with us.”

He says he was the first chief officer on the scene and immediately noticed that unit one at 1007 Coral Street had smoke.

“It was a six-plex, and the only ones that were displaced were the tenants in unit number one,” stated Ron Cody. “All the rest of the units were uninvolved and completely habitable so they were able to return that morning into their apartments.”

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and prevent further fire damage to the rest of the adjoining apartments.

“It was unfolding fast, but it helped us that the tenants of that unit were still on scene, and they were able to direct us exactly where the fire was,” explained Cody. “There were a lot of factors that helped us that day; the biggest was being in close proximity to our fire station, and another was because of the time of the fire, we had multiple crews that were here.”

Another factor that helped the fire crew arrive at the complex so quickly was the working smoke detector that alerted residents inside the unit.

“Our biggest thing to let everybody know is to have a working smoke detector on every floor and closeby to sleeping quarters,” said Cody. “The smoke detectors, from my understanding, are what woke up one of the adults and prompted him to get everybody out.”

It was initially reported that the Brown County Arson Task Force was in charge of the investigation, but the Battalion Chief told Local 5’s Samantha Petters it is a fire investigation team that is still working to find the cause of the fire.

“That was a misstatement, and it’s actually the Brown County Fire Investigation Team,” commented Cody. “We activate them for all of our fire calls so that way, to avoid missing anything, we have an independent agency also making determinations.”

Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage and that one cat was rescued from the building while six people, three adults and three children, from the apartment building, were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation. No firefighters were injured in the incident.