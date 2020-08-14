Cause of early morning Manitowoc fire under investigation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a Manitowoc fire that affected two families is under investigation.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department says they received a report of a structure fire on the second floor of an apartment in the 1200 block of S. 13th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A caller reported smoke and flames were visible. While Manitowoc Fire Rescue was en route to the fire, the occupants of the residence were able to safely evacuate.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke was visible from the exterior of the two-family property. Initial attack crews were met with heavy black smoke and high heat condition as they searched for the origin of the fire, which was found in the living room of the second floor.

The fire was quickly knocked down and crews began ventilating the home. Manitowoc Fire Rescue crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is no word yet on the amount of damages. The two families that live in the building were assisted by the Red Cross.

Manitowoc Fire Rescue stresses the importance of a working smoke detector, which can assist with providing you and your family with valuable time to escape the hazards of a fire.

