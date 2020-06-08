FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Cause of garage fire under investigation in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a garage fire in Fond du Lac Sunday night is under investigation, according to authorities.

Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a detached garage in the 400 block of S. Military Road around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire smoldering in the garage of the residence.

The fire caused minimal amount of damage to contents stored in the garage and the fire generated a large amount of smoke throughout the garage. Officials say there was no structural damage as a result of the fire.

Photos courtesy Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire. FDLFR says the fire appears to be accidental.

