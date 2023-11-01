OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have cleared the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash near WIS 21 and East Scott Street in Omro.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, multiple departments responded to the area of WIS 21 and East Scott Street in Omro around 7:45 a.m. on November 1.

When authorities arrived, an unconscious driver was found in one of the vehicles. Life saving measures were performed, however, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office; its Crash Reconstruction Team, Drone Unit, and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office are all assisting.

The road was closed for roughly three hours on Wednesday morning to allow for investigation and cleanup.

Assisting agencies included:

Omro Police Department

Omro Rushford Fire Department

Oshkosh Fire Department

Winnebago County Highway Department

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin State Patrol

No further information has been released. Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.