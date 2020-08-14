Cayer ‘found guilty, but not responsible’ for murders of ex-girlfriend and her mom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A jury has decided the Jacob Cayer, guilty of double homicide, should be placed in a mental health facility instead of a prison.

On August 13, the jury heard testimony in the mental competency phase about whether Cayer was responsible for killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother, Sabrina and Heesun “Sunny” Teague, in their Hobart home in 2016.

Cayer – who refused to appear in court for the second phase of his trial – was found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, burglary, and two counts of bail jumping.

A doctor testified via Zoom on Thursday, saying he thought Cayer was psychotic.

“His thinking was very disorganized and pressured, which is to say he was speaking rapidly and he was pressured to get words out and he was very disorganized, which is to say the words didn’t come in logical organization and was hard to follow,” explains Dr. Robbins, a psychiatrist.

It took the jury three hours to find Cayer guilty but not responsible. Cayer will be sent to a mental health facility until the court decides otherwise.

Cayer’s trial began on Monday, August 10, after the jury selection was conducted in the KI Convention Center on Friday, August 7.

The case has had several delays due to different pleas being entered and the coronavirus pandemic.

Cayer originally entered a not guilty plea due to mental defect or disease, but was found competent to stand trial in March 2017. In 2018, Cayer withdrew his not guilty plea, again delaying the trial.

In 2019, Cayer tried to enter a plea of no contest – if he could tell his side of the story in court. That was rejected and, after a second competency hearing, Cayer was declared fit for trial.

