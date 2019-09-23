Cayer to contest his competency to stand trial this week

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother was back in court today to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.

The often delayed trial of Jacob Cayer has yet another delay.

The court was supposed to figure out if he’s competent enough to stand trial, but that day will have to wait until later in the week.

The 29-year-old appeared in court by phone call.

Care tried bartering with the judge, saying he’d agree to a plea of “no contest” if he was granted a 2.5-hour trial hearing where he could explain his story.

But the judge wasn’t having it, and denied his demand.

Cayer is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Sabrina and “Sunny” Teague in 2016, along with one count of attempted homicide for stabbing a separate man.

He will contest his competency to stand trial at a hearing Friday, Sept. 27 at 1pm.

And it was asked that he be physically present in the courtroom this time.

You can catch up on the case here.