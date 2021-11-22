CBS announces 2021 holiday movie list

Young couple resting at home and watching TV in front of fireplace.

(WFRV) – What’s the holiday season without some Christmas classics – like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman?

CBS is back with the classics this year and you won’t want to miss it.

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A reindeer with a bright red nose goes through life being mocked by his reindeer peers until Santa Claus needs his help on a, particularly foggy Christmas Eve.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight share coverage of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, which includes celebrity interviews and musical performances.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Frosty the Snowman & Frosty Returns 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Robbie the Reinder: Hooves on Fire

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Rudolph’s out-of-shape son competes against Blitzen for the chance to join Santa’s annual Christmas Eve journey.

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Robbie, Donner and Prancer join forces with a tribe of Vikings to prevent the villainous Blitzen from turning the North Pole into a luxury hotel.

The Story of Santa Claus

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

A gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas finds a way to make his dreams come true, despite financial difficulties.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Musicians Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform solos and duets at Radio City Music Hall in honor of their mutual respect for the Great American Songbook.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

The 23rd Annual a Home for the Holidays at the Grove

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Top musicians perform at The Grove in Los Angeles while stories are shared about American families that have been forever changed by adoption.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

A Christmas Proposal

7:30 p.m.

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Christmas Takes Flight

7:00 p.m.

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

A Holly Dolly Christmas

7:00 p.m.

Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays in her one-hour entertainment special.

WFRV Local 5 will continue updating this story with any additional shows that will be airing.