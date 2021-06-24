CDC extends Eviction Moratorium order

(WFRV)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it has once again extended the Eviction Moratorium for another 30 days.

On Thursday, the CDC stated CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the eviction moratorium further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments.

The moratorium, which had previously been extended, was expected to expire on June 30, however it is once again being extended with officials saying this is intended to be its final extension.

