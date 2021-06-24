CDC extends Eviction Moratorium order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of the CDC. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

(WFRV)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it has once again extended the Eviction Moratorium for another 30 days.

On Thursday, the CDC stated CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the eviction moratorium further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments.

The moratorium, which had previously been extended, was expected to expire on June 30, however it is once again being extended with officials saying this is intended to be its final extension.

For more information, visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

