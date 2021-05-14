CDC guidelines on the reduced need for masks opens door for larger events in Green Bay area

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – New guidelines from the CDC on the reduced need for masks by fully vaccinated people – are being studied by those that put on large events. Kris Schuller reports those rules remove the need to wear masks in most places.

Since last November the Resch Center has been hosting smaller crowds for Gambler’s hockey and Blizzard football games.

“We’re at about 25 percent capacity for Blizzard games. That’s what we have as far as that type of event,” said Terry Charles.

But Charles from PMI Entertainment is hopeful they’ll soon be able to allow more people in the facility. Based on new guidelines from the CDC saying those completely vaccinated can stop wearing masks inside or outdoors in most places.

“We’ve been waiting for so long for some kind of answer as to when our industry can start to move forward, something closer to a fuller capacity,” Charles said.

The Milwaukee Brewers say they are moving in that direction, opening every seat at their home field to fans by the end of June. And the Timber Rattlers the same come June first.

And according to the Brown County Health Department this new guidance opens the door for event organizers at the Resch and elsewhere, to make some changes.

“We’re actually taking the new guidance and updates as a sign of celebration,” said Claire Paprocki from the Brown County Health Department.

Paprocki says the new CDC guidelines show the vaccines are working.

“I think this is another step closer to ending or nearing the end of the pandemic,” said Paprocki.

And as more people get vaccinated it is possible for large events, such as indoor football or Green Bay’s two large farmers markets starting up in two weeks, to operate safely. But the health department urges any organization considering that to proceed with caution.

“It is like you said, up to each individual organization or workplace to put in place policies that they think will best protect their patrons and employees,” said Paprocki.

“For us, all we can do is proceed and hope that full attendance will be happening in the near future,” said Charles.

Charles says there are a number of acts waiting to perform at the Resch Center, but won’t commit until capacity issues at the arena are decided.