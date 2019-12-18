CDC: Puppies may be source of outbreak, 30 people infected

(WFRV) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says puppies may be the source of an outbreak in 13 states, including Minnesota and Illinois.

The outbreak strain of Campylobacter jejuni, which is an infectious disease caused by bacteria, has resulted in 30 people being infected. Four hospitalizations have been reported, but there have been no deaths.

Officials with the CDC say that of 24 people interviewed, 21 said they made contact with a puppy. Fifteen of these 21 people made contact with a puppy from a pet store.

Of those 15 people, 12 were reportedly linked to Petland, a national pet chain. Five of those 12 were employees of Petland.

The CDC says the bacteria found in clinical samples of those infected are resistant to commonly recommended, first-line antibiotics.

The investigation is ongoing and for more information, visit the CDC website.