Cecil farm sunflowers on display during annual event

CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – There was another explosion of beautiful art on display in Cecil over the weekend.

Fields and fields of sunflowers opened to the public at Bergsbaken Farms annual sunflower fest.

Visitors could take home a fresh cut flower, get their photo taken among the big yellow blossoms or just stroll through the trails of sunflower fields.

Although scaled down a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, owners say sunflower fest just give people a chance to get out and enjoy one of nature’s most beautiful displays.

“Part of the ag tourism brings people out, show them the sunflowers a little part of the world,” Dale Bergsbaken of Bergsbaken Farms.

Primarily grown for the seeds, sunflowers are also used for sunflower oil, which Bergsbaken Farms does press and sell locally.

