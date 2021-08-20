Cedar Creek Marketplace closing at end of month

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Cedar Creek Marketplace in Appleton is closing its doors after 50 years in business.

“Absolute disbelief, I couldn’t believe it I mean it broke my heart,” says Cedar Creek Marketplace customer Justin Lindle.

“I was just taken aback, I didn’t have any idea that it would be closing,” says Cedar Creek Marketplace customer James Finster.

Cedar Creek Marketplace’s last day in business is August 28.

“I love talking to different customers everyday, everybody has a new story,” says Cedar Creek Marketplace manager Maggie Spierings. “I love what I do, the people I work with and the people I meet. The hardest thing is not the business closing, but (not being able to work with) the people I’ve been with for 15 years.”

Spierings says the business lost 30 to 40 percent of its catering sales during the pandemic and lost staff as well. The owner is also trying to retire. All of this factored into the decision to close.

In addition to selling meat and catering, Cedar Creek Marketplace processes about 600 deer during hunting season. Hunters who are used to getting their venison processed here will need to look elsewhere.

“I’m starting over, starting from scratch,” says Lindle who is an avid hunter who says he normally gets his venison processed at Cedar Creek Marketplace.

The Department of Natural Resources says there are other options.

“There are other venues but people just have to do their homework ahead of time and figure out what their next best option is,” says DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl. “We’ve also seen an increase in hunters wanting to do self-processing.”

Pritzl says hunters aren’t strangers to having to find new ways to get their venison processed.

“Many hunters are in a situation where they’re mid-season and they find the venison processor is at capacity, says Pritzl.”

The DNR has a tutorial on how to self-process your deer that can be found here.