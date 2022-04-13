GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A ceiling fan that started on fire has left one person without a home and caused an estimated $1,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on April 13 around 8:30 a.m., crews responded to an apartment complex on the City’s east side. When they arrived they found a bathroom ceiling fan on fire that reportedly extended into a ceiling truss and into the attic.

The fire was put out and did not extend any further into the building. Officials say that the cause of the fire was electrical. The fire was at the 1600 block of Western Avenue.

An estimated $1,000 in damages were the result of the fire. One person is without a home.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.