DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular summer event that spans an entire weekend made a big announcement today.

The Board of Directors of Celebrate De Pere has announced that they will be canceling the 2021 Celebrate De Pere event.

The event is held each Memorial Day weekend but due to the current health concerns, they believe it’s best to cancel.

They go on to say that they are sad with the announcement, but have new hope for 2022.