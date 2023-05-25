DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those who aren’t heading up north for Memorial Day weekend can enjoy the weather over in De Pere for the ever-so-popular Celebrate De Pere event.

Hosted at Voyager Park from May 27 to May 29, eventgoers can enjoy live music with some of the best local bands in the area, a car show with a hint of nostalgia, a fishing tournament, and the cherry on top, the Rednek Regatta.

Saturday’s live music schedule features the area’s best Dave Matthews Cover Band, the Ants Marching, at 3:30 p.m. with a bit of country music from Nashville Pipeline to end the night at 8:30 p.m.

Ever heard of the Glam Band? If not, you need to get to Voyager Park on Sunday night to watch a high-powered rock that you will not forget.

As for the car show, community members will be able to view several classics, from street rods to Mustangs and everything in between. Show time is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the award ceremony being at 3:30 by the registration pavilion on Sunday.

The car show isn’t the only fun happening on Sunday, as the annual Children’s Fishing Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children ages 5 to 15.

All participants will get a chance to win a brand new rod and reel from friends at Fisheries Forever and Green Bay Great Lakes, Sports Fisherman Association.

The fan-favorite Rednek Regatta, where participants create their own boat from cardboard, takes place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in registering can sign up at 2:00 p.m. and show De Pere the “masterpiece” of a boat you’ve created. Most boats will sink, so you might want to bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the day at various tents. Each tent is reportedly managed and run by volunteers from a De Pere non-profit organization, meaning when you buy items, your contribution stays within the De Pere community. Along with the food tents, Pep’s Drafthaus will be dishing up pizza all day long.

The skies will be lit up with beautiful colors on Sunday night, with a firework show for the entire family to enjoy. Organizers say the firework show is to memorialize and pay tribute to the wonderful men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The best part about it is you can sit anywhere in Voyager Park, so bring a lawn chair, a blanket, and some snacks and settle in.

Monday is a day we honor all branches of the military and all that gave their lives to protect the freedoms of the United States. The veterans ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Main Stage area. “Please come out and show your appreciation and support of our troops, past and present,” said organizers.

Parking is allowed in many locations throughout East De Pere on the surrounding residential streets. Please watch all local signage, and remember to be respectful of the residents as you traverse through their neighborhoods relating to noise and trash.

As for ticket prices, organizers say it will cost $5 at the Main Gate until 7:00 p.m. After 7:00 p.m., it will be $10 to get into the event.

Tickets are available in advance at any of the Community First Credit Union locations and are $5 in advance, or a pack of 5 tickets for $20. Veterans and children six and under are free.

Anyone looking for more information about Celebrate De Pere is encouraged to visit the event’s website here.