Celebrate De Pere gets underway Friday night

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Friday will kick off Celebrate De Pere! The event is in its 29th year and runs through the Memorial Day weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Things get underway at 4 p.m. Friday with a throwback night featuring Johnny Wad, one of the area's most popular party bands.

Saturday night will feature country music artist Joe Nichols, and the fireworks extravaganza kicks off Sunday night!

After the fireworks, the largest band ever to headline Celebrate De Pere will be taking the stage as 32 musicians with Vic Ferrari’s Symphony on the Rocks give you a show like no other.

Weekend activities also include the Sick Air Motocross Stunt Show, Kids Area performers, crafts and games, rides, Sunday Car Show, Saturday Redneck Regatta Race, Sunday Children’s Fishing Tournament, food vendors and much more

All proceeds from the event go directly to local charities and non-profits. Over $2.5 million has been raised for local non-profit organizations.