Celebrate De Pere kicks off it's 29th year Video

DE PERE, Wis. - It's a local Memorial Day weekend tradition that's still going strong after 29 years.

Celebrate De Pere kicked off Friday at a new location.

Celebrate De Pere isn't so much a celebration of one city in our area, but a celebration of community.

"I’m from Wrightstown," says Niki Grossheim. "It’s nice to see big events like that close to home."

Celebrate De Pere's roots began at Voyager Park, but those roots needed more room to grow after the park became too small.

"The trees were getting bigger, they were planting new trees and it was starting to limit our growth," says Jeff Tilkens, President of Celebrate De Pere Inc. "Right across the river was a diamond in the rough for us at a park that we can start to grow and with lots of room for us to spread our wings and give us an opportunity to bring in some really new features that we haven’t had before."

The rides, the food, the entertainment - it can't be beaten.

"I just like seeing the kids all happy and just having fun," says Grossheim. "The kids enjoy going on the rides and we just like getting out."

And the festival falls during the time of year many set aside to pay respect to our veterans.

"This is a very important weekend of the year, so we do take time on Monday to remember the heroes that have gone and given the ultimate sacrifice," says Tilkens.

Since Celebrate De Pere began the festival has been able to give back more than $2.5 million to local charities.

