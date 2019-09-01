“Celebrate Oshkosh” event aims to help children in need

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Kids Foundation held their Celebrate Oshkosh event Saturday night to help children in need.

The event was held at the Leach Amphitheater located on 303 Ceape Ave. in Oshkosh from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Funds were raised through several unconventional events.

One of the more popular events was the Cow Pie Bingo. The winner was determined by a cow named Milkshake. She’s fed lots of hay, and the numbered square that receives her deposit, is the winner.

Other events included the World’s Largest “meat” raffle, Championship Sheep’s Head Toss and the Canadian Tuxedo Contest.

All the fun was to raise money for the Oshkosh Kids Foundation and for their cause.

“All this is going to benefit the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, so it will be a foundation that we’re starting in Oshkosh that meets immediate needs for family and kids in the area,” says Devon Hudak, an organizer for Celebrate Oshkosh. “So say there’s kids that need to go on a field trip and can’t afford it. They will be able to help them out including issues with cars, you name it. We just want to be an immediate help for kids and families in the area.”