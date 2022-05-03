MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Jeff Shackleton once called himself an alcoholic but now credits ‘Celebrate Recovery’ with changing that.

He is now the Co-Ministry Leader of ‘Celebrate Recovery.’ He said, “In 2006 my life hit crisis mode and that’s when I found ‘Celebrate Recovery’ and I’ve been in recovery for 14 years and this is the program that helped me turn the corner.”

Unlike traditional programs ‘Celebrate Recovery’ encourages family and friends to partake and grow in the same group.

Jane Shackleton is his wife and Co-Ministry Leader. She said, “We had several struggles in our marriage through the alcohol years and it was very important that I got the help that I needed as well.”

“My wife came in support of me and she found she needed to work on some of her own things if we really were to get healthy. She was working on control and codependency and people-pleasing,” said Jeff.

Every meeting starts with the whole group gathering to listen and learn before breaking off into small groups.

“It’s the same for everyone that walks through the door,” said Jane. “The only difference is the men meet with the men and the women meet with the women.

Everyone who walks through the doors goes through the same twelve-step recovery program but the Shackleton’s both the faith-based part of the program with their recovery.

“I found connection here and it’s a Christ-centered ministry so that was a component I never really had and that’s really the power of the program,” said Jeff.