Celebrate the Packers home opener with Kickoff Weekend

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Green Bay, Wis. Opened in 1957 and eventually named for the famed franchise’s first head coach, Lambeau Field was considered the NFL’s first football-specific facility. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be hosting a “Kickoff Weekend” to celebrate the home opener at Lambeau Field on Monday Sept. 20.

The highlight of the event will be a free concert outside of Lambeau Field on Sept. 19th. More details about the concert and artist that will be playing will be released in early August.

The event will continue into Monday for the home opener, with the Packers hosting the Detroit Lions in a full-capacity at Lambeau Field. This will be the first time since January 2020 that Lambeau Field will be at full-capacity. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. and game attendees will receive a “Kickoff Weekend” rally towel upon entering.

More information on the activities that will happen during “Kickoff Weekend” will be released in early August.