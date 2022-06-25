GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In case you didn’t know, June 25 is World Giraffe Day. Celebrate the day by feeding giraffes, or even buying a painting that was made by a giraffe.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, you can spend the day at the NEW Zoo while also supporting giraffe conservation efforts.

There will be a variety of fun activities throughout the day, including kids’ games and crafts, face and arm painting, temporary tattoos, a coloring contest, and more. You can meet and even feed their two giraffes, Zuri and Nigel for the duration of the event.

The event also features a giraffe merchandise sales tent that will have a selection of giraffe crafts and other items – including paintings made by the NEW Zoo’s very own giraffes!

All sales from the merchandise tent and Giraffe Feeding Experience, as well as from carousel rides and other select activities, will be donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation to help save giraffes.

Three of the four giraffe species are threatened with extinction and require greater protection and management in the wild.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is a proud partner with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Together they help to provide support through donations and by educating guests about giraffes and their predicament.