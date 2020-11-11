Celebrating Door County’s veterans in the midst of a pandemic

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The coronavirus pandemic has lead to cancellations all year, now including Veterans Day events in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Normally, the schools in Door County take turns hosting the veterans for a Veterans Day program,” Bill Graf, Quartermaster at VFW Door County Post 3088 told Local 5 Wednesday, “and then they provide a lunch for the veterans and the spouses that are there.”

Unfortunately for those veterans, 2020 isn’t a normal year.

In fact, it’s a year unlike any that Graf has spent with the VFW.

“30-some years,” he said, “and that I joined while in service yet.”

Graf served in the Vietnam War.

“I was in the Submarine Force, the Navy Submarine Force,” he said.

Graf told Local 5 that recognizing that service is important for the veterans who served alongside him and before him.

“There’s getting to be fewer and fewer veterans,” he said, “and those, a lot older ones, I’m just a young 77, but it’s important to recognize them.”

As a consolation for the day’s canceled events, veterans were able to pick-up a free lunch at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Door County.

“So today we had baked ziti,” Jenny Fitzgerald, Assistant Director of the ADRC said Wednesday.

The organization provides meals for pick-up everyday, but thanks to a donation made by the local VFW Post, extra meals were made for the county’s veterans.

“We had a great group of folks that were able to get some meals and thank them for their service at the same time,” Fitzgerald said.

According to Fitzgerald, about 50 veterans stopped by to pick up lunch

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily about the free lunch,” she said, “but it’s about the recognition too. We really appreciate everything they’ve done and want to honor that.”

It’s a small way to honor Door County’s veterans, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a lot that was done by the veterans for the country, so it’s important to recognize them,” Graf said.