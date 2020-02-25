Celebrating Fat Tuesday with paczkis from Smurawa’s Country Bakery

Polish bakery has been serving Fat Tuesday classic for more than 20 years

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a match that has become synonymous over time- Fat Tuesday and Paczkis.

To celebrate the day before Ash Wednesday, dozens will be flocking to one particular location to get their hands on the jelly-filled pastry. Smurawa’s Country Bakery has been recognizing the day by making the Polish favorite for more than 20 years!

“It has an abundance of jam, it’s rounded up, filled, and it’s a wonderful Polish item that we love to share,” says Greg Smurawa, Co-owner of Smurawa’s Country Bakery.

A Fat Tuesday classic, this Polish pastry is a staple at Smurawa’s Country Bakery that keeps customers lining up in the early morning hours year after year.

“People may not understand the languages or the dress or the traditions but when it comes to food, food kind of transcends all barriers,” said Smurawa.

From being deep fried to being jelly filled, making the perfect paczki takes time- and- a little patience. But when it comes down to it, it’s all about sharing the day and experience with others.

“When we started this 21 years ago, this is our 20th Paczki Day, never in our wildest dreams [did we expect this],” says Smurawa. “But through the grace of God, wonderful customers and fantastic family and employees- here we are. That’s what makes it a hoot, you know? That’s what makes it Paczki Day.”

In case you haven’t had a chance to get your paczkis yet, Smurawa’s Country Bakery will be open until 5:00 tonight. You can also visit them online here and on their Facebook page.