Celebrating Holocaust survivor's 90th birthday and love for soccer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Henry Golde turned 90 on May 5th.

On May 6th, the Green Bay Glory women's soccer team gathered in Appleton to celebrate Golde's birthday through his love for soccer.

"He's endured so much, and one thing that made him smile was talking about soccer," Alison Holbrook, Volunteer Coordinator with Aseracare Hospice told Local 5.

At the age of 11, Golde was taken from his home and spent the next five years in different Nazi concentration camps, surviving starvation, typhoid fever, and a two-week death march to Czechoslovakia. He lost his entire family over the course of the war.

Golde later moved to America and became an author and motivational speaker, but never lost his passion for soccer, which he played in his native Poland.

His passion for the sport lead his caretakers to reach out to the Green Bay Glory for Golde's 90th, and the team was happy to be a part of the celebration.

"With Green Bay Glory, you envision all of these things about overcoming, about enduring, about achieving greatness," Melissa Cruz-Cuene, Co-Founder of the Green Bay Glory said. "For us, coming here and celebrating Henry's 90th birthday, it was really important to us, because he exemplifies everything that the Green Bay Glory is all about."

Ashley LeCount plays goalie for the Glory, the same position Golde once played.

"That's really awesome," LeCount said. "Goalie's a unique position on the field so it's just fun to share that experience with Henry."

The Glory players brought along gifts for Golde, a Glory jersey emblazoned with his last name and the number "90," goalie gloves, and a couple of soccer balls.

Holbrook told Local 5 that Golde seemed to be enjoying the special attention.

"He is loving all these people here," she said, "and I know he's usually pretty to himself, so this is huge for him to be smiling so much."