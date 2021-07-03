FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Celebrating July 4th in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Crowds came out Saturday to celebrate Independence Day a day early in Appleton’s Memorial Park.

“It’s amazing just to be out and to be enjoying family time with everyone again,” Mary Jo Lantz, an attendee of the event said.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled last years event.

For the Appleton Area Jaycees, the celebration is a vital part of their operations.

“This is where all of our finances come from for the year,” Christopher Solin, JCI Wisconsin State President said.

The pandemic complicated fundraising efforts for the Jaycees.

“We always have a rainy day fund,” Solin said. “Unfortunately we’ve used most of that trying to keep up all of our community stuff, so being back this year, it’s just huge. It’s gonna be a great day.”

Crowds came out earlySaturday for live music and to stake out spots for fireworks.

“We’re going to see the fireworks and stay until like 12-o-clock,” young attendee Arabella told Local 5.

The event featured food, live music, and fireworks.

