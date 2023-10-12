GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Local 5 News is celebrating National Farmer’s Day by highlighting some northeast Wisconsin growers.

We stopped by the Military Market Thursday, where folks were raving about the cabbage from Karcz Gardens in Pulaski.

Mike Karcz said he wasn’t even aware of such a day but certainly appreciates the attention.

He is continuing a family tradition but worries about the future of family farming.

He shared with Anchor Michele McCormack that he’s concerned the next generation might not feel like it’s worth it, given all the hard work involved.

“There’s no one to take over,” Mike said. “It’s too much work. They want sit-down jobs versus manual labor.”

He said if only they knew what a joy it is to see people smile at all the fresh produce he’s worked so hard to grow.

“It’s nice to grow and feed people and do the flowers all pretty.”

If you feel like you’ve missed out this summer, don’t worry. The market continues on Wednesdays through the end of October and then moves indoors, nearby, for the winter.

Karczs Gardens also sells on-site at its location in Pulaski when it’s not at area farmer’s markets.

The Winter Market on Military is from November 4, 2023, to April 20, 2024. Organizers said in an online post that it is a smaller version of the last winter market and will be held in the Green Bay Plaza located at 725 S Military Ave. That is the former Catherine’s location.