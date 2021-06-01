Celebrating the first day of Pride Month

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Pride month is celebrated every June nationwide as a way to shine a light on the LGBTQ community.

“It’s really important that we focus our time celebrating the experiences of LGBTQ people in our community because of all the pain and struggle we’ve had to face in the past and are still facing today,” said Nick Ross, an advocate for Diverse and Resilient.

Advocates from Diverse and Resilient in Appleton provide resources to LGBTQ community members and they say public displays such as priide can have a positive impact on youth.

Reiko Ramos is a Youth and Young Adult Advocate for Diverse and Resilient who said, “I think that public support for LGBTQ youth is so important because they might not have that support in their immediate circles, all of those types of those ways that we signal that there’s support in their community signals to young people that they’re not alone.”

Advocates want everyone to remember that Pride Month as we know it comes as a result of black trans women.

“The Stonewall Riot, which many people may have heard of, was one major event where mainly black trans women stood up to revolt against police who were harassing one specific nightclub that LGBTQ people liked to go to and that was kinda a big moment that kinda sparked the future of pride that we celebrate today,” said Ross.

Across the state the Governor ordered the Pride Flag be flown at the State Capitol to celebrate the month.

Gov. Tony Evers said, “In addition to celebrating the resilience and joy of the LGBTQ community, Pride also offers us an opportunity to reflect on how the state and our communities can be better allies. And my administration is committing to making systemic changes that will have a lasting impact.”

Pride will last the entire month of June.

Diverse and Resilient will have their post pandemic grand reopening Thursday at 4 during this pride month.