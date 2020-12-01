Celebrating the holiday season at the Neville Public Museum with new exhibits

Bruce The Spruce and other holiday displays to be on display through January 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of new exhibits have arrived at the Neville Public Museum just in time for the holidays.

From some charming ‘Dolls of Christmas Past’ to even a beloved talking Christmas tree- it’s all here. The animated figures that once adorned the H.C. Prange’s department store windows are featured in this exhibit along with the Enchanted Forest, the Snow Babies and charming forest animal collections.

There also is Bruce the Spruce, the lovable talking Christmas tree who once chatted with holiday shoppers at Prange’s. Quickly becoming a holiday staple, Bruce has residents of all ages excited to speak to it each holiday season. “Holiday Memories” is a taking old traditions and creating new traditions for all to enjoy!

Residents can visit the talking tree during the following dates:

Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can find more information about current exhibits on display at the Neville Public Museum online right here.