LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friends, family, and supporters of Charlie Knuth gathered at Doyle Park in Little Chute on Tuesday night for a celebration of community in honor of Charlie’s life.

Charlie Knuth, the boy who had a rare skin condition that caused his skin to painfully blister, passed away at the end of May at the age of 17. Doctors diagnosed Charlie with cancer in 2019.

“I think he was an inspiration for a lot of people,” said Sarah Micke. “I couldn’t imagine dealing with a fraction of what they dealt with and what he had to deal with the pain and the suffering over the many years that he was alive.”

Micke, Kristi Hill, Patti Rodencal, Tara Stevenson, and Nicole Schuh stepped up to organize the event.

The event had food trucks, doughnut-making kits, free Hershey candy bars (Charlie’s favorite snack), lawn games, music, face painting, and rock decorating. We’re told that the organizers will hide the rocks in the community and with the idea that when people find them they will remember Charlie.

While one of the goals of the event was to remember Charlie, another was to thank the community for all their support over the years. People like Andy Monday, a local race car driver who helped to raise over $100,000 for the Knuth family by auctioning off the doors of his race car.

“He’s an inspiration and just seeing everybody and all the different faces of the people who have supported him over the years is pretty special too,” said Monday.

Monday was at the event on Tuesday night, saying he wouldn’t miss it.

“Just to be able to fight as long as he did and put up and surpass all those expectations, it really makes you want to celebrate his life and celebrate his accomplishments,” said Monday.

Charlie’s parents said that because they were so busy caring for Charlie when he was alive, they never felt like they had a chance to properly thank all the people who helped and supported them over the years.

“We can be sad and feel our feelings but the biggest thing is they want to say thank you to the community for all they’ve done over the years and Kevin and Trish have never been able to do that,” said organizer Patti Rodencal.

“It’s a really peaceful day because he lived such a good life for the condition and the sickness that he had,” said Micke. “He was really given a lot of love.”