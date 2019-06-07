Celebrations planned in honor of Bart Starr Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WRFV) -- The Packers will be honoring Bart Starr with celebrations and a donation to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation.

The Green Bay Packers announced they will honor Starr's life and legacy with a number of celebrations planned for the weekend of the Packers' home opener as well as a $250,000 grant to his foundation.

Celebrations will occur in conjunction with Packers Alumni Weekend, starting September 13.

The annual Green & Gold Gala on Friday, which benefits Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, will include a presentation from Starr's wife, Cherry, and their son, Bart Starr, Jr. Tickets are available here.

On Saturday, September 14, the Starr family, the Packers, and Rawhide, will host a public celebration of Starr at Rawhide in New London. This is a free event and more details will be announced later this summer.

During Sunday's game against the Vikings, a halftime program and ceremony to honor Starr is planned. Dozens of Packers alumni, including some of Starr's former teammates and players, are expected to attend.

The team says they will also wear a No. 15 decal on their helmets to pay tribute for the duration of the 2019 season.

The $250,000 grant from the Packers will benefit four organizations through the Starr Foundation: Rawhide, the Starr Children's Pediatric Cancer Fund, Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, and the Birmingham Humane Society.

“We are thankful for the countless messages of support from friends, fans, and members of the communities Dad so loved in Wisconsin,” said Starr, Jr. “We look forward to returning in September to celebrate the special relationship between my Dad and the individuals who inspired him throughout his life."