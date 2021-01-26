Cellcom Green Bay Marathon to direct virtual event proceeds to Covid-19 relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular, non-profit event will be taking place virtually this year, but event organizers are finding ways to help the community.

The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will be donating proceeds from the event to those supporting Covid-19 relief efforts. Their focus is on hard hit areas of hunger, homelessness and mental health. This year, the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will benefit Covid-19 relief initiatives of a number of local organizations- including Paul’s Pantry.

Funds will be used to purchase non-perishable food items for distribution directly to individuals and families in the community facing increased need. Registrants can direct their efforts to the organization of their choice or raise funds for the cause as a whole.

The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will benefit COVID-19 relief initiatives of the following organizations:

Casa ALBA Melanie: Funds will help provide increased support to those who may be unable to access federal and state assistance, including childcare, medical prescriptions or supplies, temporary housing or shelter, and transportation.

Funds will help provide increased support to those who may be unable to access federal and state assistance, including childcare, medical prescriptions or supplies, temporary housing or shelter, and transportation. New Community Shelter: Funds will help support the shelter’s community meal and emergency shelter programs.

Funds will help support the shelter’s community meal and emergency shelter programs. Oneida Nation Emergency Food Pantry: Funds will help stock the pantry with shelf-stable, fresh produce, and meat. Funds will also help cover transportation costs that include delivering food to high-risk individuals or quarantined families/individuals.

Funds will help stock the pantry with shelf-stable, fresh produce, and meat. Funds will also help cover transportation costs that include delivering food to high-risk individuals or quarantined families/individuals. Paul’s Pantry: Funds will be used to purchase non-perishable food items for distribution directly to individuals and families in the community facing increased need.

Funds will be used to purchase non-perishable food items for distribution directly to individuals and families in the community facing increased need. Russell Leicht DAV Chapter 3: Funding will go directly to helping veterans who are financially unstable, some experiencing homelessness at times. Funds will also help with bills.

Funding will go directly to helping veterans who are financially unstable, some experiencing homelessness at times. Funds will also help with bills. St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, Inc.: Funds will address emergency shelter services, sanitation supplies, basic needs, transportation, and motel vouchers for those in need.

Funds will address emergency shelter services, sanitation supplies, basic needs, transportation, and motel vouchers for those in need. The Gathering Place: Funds will help those experiencing mental health challenges compounded by financial hardships due to COVID-19

In addition to event proceeds, participants are encouraged to fundraise for the cause by setting up a fundraising page during the registration process. Registrants can direct their efforts to the organization of their choice or raise funds for the cause as a whole.

The virtual event will also offer a new way to get involved. As in past years, participants can choose to run a marathon, half marathon, relay or 5K by running or walking the distance on the day of their choice. New for 2021, the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon has added a 100 Miles in May Challenge, where participants can choose to run, walk or bike to reach their mileage goal over the course of a month. In place of a kids’ run, a Festival Foods Virtual Kids’ Challenge will also be offered with a month’s supply of activities to challenge the youngest athletes to get active.

There’s still plenty of time to sign up for the marathon when it takes place in May. You can find more information online right here.