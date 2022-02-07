Cellcom starts 5G rollout in select areas across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cellcom customers in select areas may notice some faster speeds while using their cellphone, as the provider is beginning its 5G network rollout.

According to Cellcom, they have started the rollout of its 5G network. However, the initial rollout is only in certain areas.

“This next-generation technology has been eagerly anticipated and frequently talked about, however the delivery of 5G service in the industry is still in its early stages,” said Brighid Riordan, CEO of Cellcom.

The initial rollout will reportedly cover parts of Green Bay, De Pere, Howard, Suamico, Pulaski, Denmark, Belle Plain and Antigo. Cellcom also mentioned that they have made improvements to its 4G LTE network while preparing for the 5G launch.

In the coming months, additional sites in Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Shawano counties will see the launch of the 5G network.

Throughout 2022 Cellcom is expected to expand its 5G coverage.