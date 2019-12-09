Center for Childhood Safety reminding parents to buy age appropriate toys this holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season and many will be shopping for loved ones and little ones as they fill out their wish lists.

One item on the list that gets often overlooked- childhood safety. As kids prepare their holiday wish lists this coming season, it’s important that parents know that all toys do not come as one size fits all.

Parents will be heading out to the store as well as online this holiday season to scoop up the latest and greatest toys. But the Center for Childhood Safety recommends that safety should be at the top of the list.

According to the center, more than 250,000 children under the age of 15 were treated in emergency rooms for toy-related injuries in 2017. More than a third of those injuries are in children younger than 5-years-of-age.

“Supervision is going to be essential,” said Jennie Mayer, Community Engagement Manager at the Center for Childhood Safety. “I have two children of my own and they can turn any toy into a sword or some kind of a dangerous weapon. If you are not making sure that your child is using the toy appropriately, any toy can become dangerous for them.”

Mayer also says parents buying toys that are not age appropriate is one of the biggest mistakes they see.

In addition, CCS recommends the following safety tips:

• Always pay close attention to the age recommendations on toys and choose one according to a child’s age, interest and skill level.

• Buy a helmet! If you will be giving a ride-on toy such as a scooter or bike, buy a helmet to go with it

• If you are buying a gift for a young child, look for toys without small pieces.

• Avoid toys that have button batteries or magnets, which can be harmful if swallowed.

• Listen for loud noise. If the toy is too loud for you, it is too loud for your child.

If you have any safety questions in regards to a new toy, you can feel free to reach out to the Center for Childhood Safety.