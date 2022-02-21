OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin told authorities that he had one alcoholic beverage, but refused a field sobriety test and was later taken into custody for his seventh OWI.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 11 around 7 p.m. a deputy pulled over a vehicle for defective lighting equipment. The driver reportedly had slurred and repetitive speech when talking with the deputy.

In addition to slurring his words, he also had poor balance and almost fell backward. He also told authorities that he drank one alcoholic beverage, but refused standardized field sobriety testing.

The driver is 49-year-old Travis Pourchot-Hein from Grand Marsh. He was reportedly taken into custody for his seventh OWI offense.

Photo courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Court records show that he posted a $500 cash bond. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released. Oxford is about an hour and a half west of Fond du Lac.