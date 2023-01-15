The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in central Wisconsin explains that it is experiencing an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws.

In a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies explain how they have spoken with a few local bus companies, which say roughly 20 violations occur in Marathon County each week.

Deputies estimate that if that volume holds true for other bus companies across the county, “the number of violations each week would increase exponentially.”

Authorities also missed a reminder that most school buses are equipped with cameras that can help to capture license plate information of vehicles that commit violations.

Included in the Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was the state’s law relating to stopping for a school bus: