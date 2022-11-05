Termination of Employment on an office desk. (GettyImages)

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently.

According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.

Officials say that every position at the facility is being terminated as a result of the closure, although some employees may remain up to two weeks past the expected layoff to assist with the facility shutdown.

None of the 71 employees are represented by a union.

“We will ensure that all employees receive all pay and benefits required under the WBCL,” said Ryan Carlson, Portage Plastics Corporation.

No further information was provided.