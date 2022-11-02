ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.

The following products have been recalled:

Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583

Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza, includes a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583

Gluten-free Sauce Squash frozen pizza

Gluten-free Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza

The Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas were sold from Downtown Grocery in Wausau, Sawmill Brewing, and Golden Harvest, both in Merrill.

The gluten-free frozen pizza products were sold at retail at Stoney Acres Farm.

Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Anyone in possession of these products is asked to throw them away.