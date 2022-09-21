(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.

Deputies were reportedly able to find the vehicle and pulled Caravella over. It was mentioned that Caravella appeared unsteady on his feet and had a hard time balancing.

There was also a reportedly strong odor of intoxicants from his breath.

Caravella reportedly told authorities that he fired a gun in self-defense. The other person was reportedly known to him.

He was eventually booked into the Marquette County Jail for OWI 3rd offense, misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and felony 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The incident was isolated and there is no believed threat to the community. Local 5 will continue to update this story.